Deltona woman killed, brother injured by distracted driver while walking their dog

Clarification: The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office initially said the woman and man were husband and wife. However, on Monday morning, VSO issued a correction and said the two were brother and sister. Our story has been updated.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was killed, and her brother seriously hurt after a distracted driver left the roadway and drove onto the sidewalk and ran them over. The two were out walking their dog, authorities said.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Normandy Blvd on Sunday, April 2.

The driver, a 67-year-old man, apparently became distracted after a bag fell between his legs while behind the wheel, Volusia County deputies said. He tried to reach down and pick the bag up, but as he did that, he allegedly swerved across the center line, through oncoming traffic, and onto the sidewalk where the two were walking a dog.

Deputies said the car – a BMW – then hit a rock and came to a stop.

The woman, later identified as Eileen Flaherty, died at the scene. Robert Flaherty was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Deputies said the driver of the BMW was not hurt and did not show any obvious signs of impairment. A passenger in the BMW was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Possible charges were pending, deputies said.