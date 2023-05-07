Delta flight diverted to Boston due to ‘unruly’ passenger

Delta Air Lines says a flight between Detroit and Amsterdam landed in Boston the place an unruly passenger used to be got rid of from the aircraft

BOSTON — A Delta Air Lines flight between Detroit and Amsterdam used to be diverted to Boston due to an unruly passenger on board, the airline says.

Delta Flight 134 diverted to Boston Logan International Airport simply ahead of 9 p.m. Friday the place the airplane used to be met through legislation enforcement and the passenger taken off the flight.

“We have zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and express apologies to our valued customers and crew for experiencing this unfortunate delay in their travels,” the airline said in a statement.

Delta did not describe the disruption caused by the passenger, but said such a diversion is standard procedure in similar circumstances.

The Massachusetts Port Authority, which operates the airport, referred questions about the incident to the state police, which said Sunday they had no information about the case.

The flight, an Airbus A330-300, with 282 passengers and crew, resumed its trip to Amsterdam, arriving more than three hours late.

This tale corrects the identify of the airline to Delta Air Lines.