Delta Amidzovski smashes Sally Pearson’s hurdles record at Australian Junior Athletics Championship

Teenage prodigy Delta Amidzovski has left the athletics global shocked after smashing Olympic legend Sally Pearson’s 100m hurdles record at the Australian Junior Championships.

The 16-year-old, who hails from the coastal town of Wollongong, south of Sydney, took out the below 18s 100m hurdles after a sizzling run that used to be each bit swish because it used to be athletic.

Amidzovski cleared the hurdles like they have been simply tiny sticks as she sprinted a number of lengths transparent of the opposition to complete in a scorching 13.03.

Pearson, Australia’s golden woman of the 2010s, received gold within the tournament at the 2012 London Olympics, in addition to silver within the 2008 Beijing Games. Her glittering resume additionally comprises two Commonwealth Games gold medals and two World Championship titles.

And Amidzovski simply smashed the 13.14 record the Aussie nice has held for simply shy of two decades – in spite of being two years more youthful than the age prohibit.

‘Oh! 13.03,’ commentator Nick Wall exclaimed on Channel 7’s commentary after Amidzovski crossed the road at the Queensland Sport & Athletics Centre in Brisbane on Sunday.

‘We have been simply speaking concerning the nationwide record – it is 13.14 of the previous well-known Sally Pearson. Delta’s simply taken it!’

Athletics Australia, the game’s governing frame Down Under stated Amidzovski had accomplished the ‘impossible’.

‘13.02. Yep, you learn that proper! Delta Amidzovski has accomplished the impossible, breaking Olympic legend Sally Pearson’s Australian Under 18 100m Hurdles record through 0.12 at Australian Junior Athletics Championships. WHAT A STAR!’ the organisation wrote in a social media post.

The teenage prodigy stated she ‘could not consider it’ after the race – which got here after she additionally received gold within the Long Jump; a double she additionally controlled in 2020 and 2021 (the latter used to be the 90m hurdles).

She has undoubtedly stamped herself as any individual to observe within the athletics global, and closing 12 months competed at the below 20 global championships in Colombia in spite of being simplest 15.

As is at all times a terror for hurdles competition – Pearson suffered a horrific harm described as a ‘bone explosion right through one race – Amidzovski sadly collided with a couple of hurdles and could not set up the win.

But in an indication of her spectacular adulthood and undoubted attainable, the teen stated it used to be all a part of the game.

‘Well what an enjoy, I gave the whole thing I had, and possibly an excessive amount of. Flew out of the beginning however hit some hurdles, that is recreation. I may have walked away, however I did not,’ she wrote in a social media post after the arena championships closing 12 months.

‘Choosing to stay it out and end my first world race is one thing I’m so happy with regardless. 15 and racing in opposition to the most efficient ladies on the earth, would not exchange a factor.’

Amidzovski has a large athletics occupation forward of her after a surprising few years at the Australian Junior Championships

It comes as superstar of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Olli Hoare, used to be rewarded for his ancient victory within the 1500m with the Bruce McAvaney Award for the most efficient efficiency of the 12 months in Australian monitor and box.

He joined the mythical Herb Elliott as the one Aussie males to win a Commonwealth Games 1500m gold medal.

‘When I glance again on that efficiency, it is nonetheless so surreal to me,’ Hoare stated of receiving the award.

‘To have accomplished gold and to be a part of the legacy within the 1500m in Australia manner so much and I’ve been taking a look again on it fondly.

‘To be capable of say I ran a Commonwealth Games championship and received gold like Herb Elliott did, after which with Bruce (McAvaney) commentating it’s superb.

‘I will’t rigidity sufficient how fortunate I think to have accomplished it for Australia.’