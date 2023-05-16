Defending national champs Texas start season on the road; welcome new teams to Big 12

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas volleyball crew will face new demanding situations in the coming season with 4 further teams becoming a member of the Big 12 Conference. Houston, BYU, Central Florida, and Cincinnati will all compete in the convention, and the Longhorns will play in opposition to each and every crew at least one time. Texas will actually have a sequence of fits in opposition to six teams to create the 18-game slate, taking part in in opposition to Oklahoma, BYU, Kansas, Houston, Baylor, and West Virginia.

The Longhorns could have unmarried fits in opposition to TCU, Cincinnati, Iowa State, UCF, and Texas Tech. Game schedules and main points of the proclaims can be introduced later by means of Texas Athletics.

With 14 fits at the difficult Gregory Gym, the Longhorns could have two lengthy homestands amongst the 9 fits. Their first 5 fits can be at house beginning with a fit in opposition to national rival Stanford on September 3, adopted by means of a September 14 fit in opposition to Ohio State. The Longhorns will play Florida Gulf Coast on September 8, Rice on September 11, and Washington State on September 15, concluding their lengthy homestand.

Texas Athletics additionally introduced that the Longhorns will start their identify protection by means of taking a weekend travel to Southern California in August. From August 25-26, they are going to play Loyola Marymount and Long Beach State and a fit in opposition to Minnesota on August 30 ahead of returning house to play in opposition to Stanford.

The Orange and White scrimmage on August 12 and a house exhibition fit on August 18 in opposition to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will give the enthusiasts an early take a look at the new crew.

Last season, Texas had a 28-1 file on their means to their fourth national identify, sweeping Louisville in the ultimate.