Deer Park man slain during investigation into child sex abuse material





The Deer Park Police Department has reported {that a} man, who has now not been named, used to be shot by way of a police officer and likewise shot himself. The incident happened at a house within the 2500 block of Pickerton Drive, southwest Deer Park, Texas, at round 7:30 a.m. The officials have been there to serve a seek warrant in terms of the suspected promotion of child sex abuse material. According to a news unencumber, the officials have been allowed inside of the house by way of a girl who knowledgeable them {that a} man used to be asleep in the home. Upon waking the man up and asking him to return out of doors, police claimed that the man “produced a firearm”. The police officer fired one shot, and the man then shot himself. The man died inside of the home. Authorities didn’t supply any more information at the case. The capturing is being investigated by way of the Pasadena Police Department and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. The officer concerned within the capturing has now not been named, however has been put on administrative go away. The Deer Park Police Department has now not reported such an incident since 2015.