Deep Ellum: Dallas district to launch valet parking service

The Deep Ellum leisure district in Dallas is gearing up for its busiest season by means of making the world extra out there and more secure for pedestrians. To do so, the Deep Ellum Foundation has introduced the launch of a brand new valet service and enlargement of its rideshare “flow zone.”

The valet service will start on May 11 and will likely be to be had on Thursdays and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. The valet space is situated at 2625 Commerce Street, between Twisted Root and DOT’s Hop House. The basis is providing a 50% off promotion for valet services and products, however just for a restricted time beginning May 11.

- Advertisement - The “flow zone” of the rideshare service may even make bigger starting May 12. The zone used to be presented in 2019 to replicate the rideshare drop-off and pick-up techniques at DFW Airport. The new drift zone will likely be at 2551 Elm Street, subsequent to Elm & Good and reverse Velvet Taco. The further places are Good Latimer Expressway, Commerce Street, Malcolm X Boulevard, Floyd Street, and Swiss Avenue. The journey service is to be had each Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The Deep Ellum Foundation additionally published that the height customer season will see the Dallas Police Department resuming side road closures for pedestrian-only visitors, including any other layer of protection for guests.

The basis’s Executive Director, Stephanie Keller Hudiburg, stated in a commentary, “The economic and cultural hub, Deep Ellum, is at the center of how the Dallas region’s transportation landscape is transforming. Through these neighborhood efforts across modes, Deep Ellum is leading transportation innovation in North Texas and making it more convenient than ever to explore the incomparable district.”