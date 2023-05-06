Deebo Samuel still miffed at 49ers’ NFC title game loss to Eagles: ‘We lost because we played with 10 people’

The San Francisco 49ers are still smarting from their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles within the 2022 NFC Championship Game. They had been vocal about the truth that had Brock Purdy now not gotten injured all through the game, the end result would had been other. Deebo Samuel, specifically, has been candid in regards to the blowout loss and continues to be so even to at the present time.

“We lost because we played with 10 people,” Samuel stated in an interview with Complex Sports. He added, “I ain’t going to keep going on about what could’ve happened and what would’ve happened but yeah, it would’ve definitely been a different outcome (if healthy).”

- Advertisement -

Purdy, the 49ers quarterback, sustained a season-ending UCL harm due to a sack from Haason Reddick early within the game. Reddick additionally knocked out the 49ers’ backup quarterback, Josh Johnson, which led to Purdy re-entering the game although he could not throw the ball. Despite their lack of ability to prevent Reddick, the 49ers still blame the 24-point loss on Purdy’s absence. Javon Hargrave, who played for the Eagles in that NFC Championship Game, concurs that the end result would had been other had Purdy now not been compelled to go away the game.

Eagles superstar huge receiver A.J. Brown is unfazed by way of Samuel’s remarks. Samuel has had a historical past of criticizing the Eagles, together with calling James Bradberry trash after the Super Bowl loss. He additionally claimed that Eagles lovers were not loud prior to the NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Brandon Aiyuk, every other 49ers participant, believes that his staff used to be the most efficient within the NFL after the loss to Philadelphia. The two groups will face off once more this season, giving the 49ers a possibility to search revenge.

Samuel’s resentment against the Eagles has grown after the blowout loss. “I mean hey man, we done wiped the Rams so many times,” he stated. “All the trash talk coming from the Eagles fan base and the players, you just get tired of that.”