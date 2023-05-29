Debt limit deal still faces some hurdles to reach finish line





Lawmakers are set to convene on Tuesday to planned at the debt limit deal that used to be agreed upon by means of President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy during the last weekend. While development has been made, vital hindrances stay to be surmounted earlier than without equal goal is accomplished. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang supply an outline of those ongoing traits.


