Debt ceiling timeline: What’s next as lawmakers race to pass deal, prevent default

A crucial deal to elevate the country’s debt ceiling used to be introduced over the weekend, and lawmakers in Washington now face one week to pass the invoice in each chambers of Congress ahead of the anticipated closing date when default would start.

The U.S. will run out of money to pay all of its expenses in complete and on time — the so-called “X-date” — as early as June 5, in accordance to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Despite the step forward on an settlement between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, legislative hurdles stay to get the 99-page debt and spending invoice to Biden’s table by way of next Monday.

The slender margins within the House and Senate imply each Democratic and Republican moderates will most likely have to again the invoice.

May 27: Deal introduced

Biden and McCarthy, after weeks of backward and forward, introduced on Saturday that they’d reached a deal in theory on a two-year govt finances in alternate for lifting the debt ceiling thru January 2025.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is joined by way of his most sensible negotiators at the debt restrict, Rep. Garret Graves, left, and Rep. Patrick McHenry, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, as he talks to newshounds on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 28, 2023. - Advertisement - J. Scott Applewhite/AP

May 28: Bill textual content is unveiled

The law, named the “Fiscal Responsibility Act,” used to be publicly launched on Sunday night time.

That began a 72-hour countdown, which is the time frame McCarthy promised to his contributors to evaluation the law ahead of a vote within the House.

Addressing newshounds outdoor his workplace, the speaker touted what he known as efforts to give a boost to transparency and procedure in Congress — for the general public.

“I’m trying to change the House where it works again,” he mentioned.

May 30: Lawmakers will go back, laws committee to meet

Members are due to go back Tuesday from the Memorial Day recess.

The House Rules Committee, made up of 9 Republicans and 4 Democrats, is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. ET to set the parameters beneath which the debt ceiling invoice can be regarded as.

Two of the 9 Republicans have publicly criticized the settlement: Reps. Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Chip Roy of Texas, each with the hardline House Freedom Caucus.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a fiscal hawk, has additionally been regarded as a imaginable holdout, even though McCarthy singled him out for reward on Sunday for effectively proposing a fallback measure for spending cuts within the take care of the White House.

If all 3 had been adversarial to the invoice in committee, a Democrat would want to sign up for the remainder Republicans to vote to advance the invoice to the whole House.

McCarthy, arriving on the Capitol on Monday, mentioned he wasn’t anxious in regards to the committee assembly.

May 31: House to vote

The invoice is anticipated to cross to the House on Wednesday night time.

The collection of votes wanted to pass the law, if all contributors are provide, is 218.

Currently, Republicans dangle the House 222-213 and, theoretically, some Democrats could be wanted if there are greater than 4 conservative defections.

But lawmakers from the wings of each events have expressed dissatisfaction with probably the most main points of the deal.

President Joe Biden speaks within the Roosevelt Room of the White House, on May 28, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Some contributors of the House Freedom Caucus, who sought extra sweeping spending discounts, have mentioned they’ll check out to forestall it from passing the House.

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, the chair of the Progressive Caucus, likewise on Sunday mentioned congressional leaders will have to “worry” about garnering sufficient fortify from the crowd given qualms with the compromise with Republicans.

The White House and Republican management were protecting calls and briefings to promote the deal, ABC News has reported.

McCarthy predicted to ABC’s Trish Turner on Sunday {that a} majority of Republicans will fortify it. House Democratic chief Hakeem Jeffries mentioned on CBS’ “Face the Nation” he expects that there “will be Democratic support once we have the ability to actually be fully briefed by the White House” however he would not expect what the collection of votes would seem like.

He additionally mentioned, “I do hope and expect to see a significant number of House Republicans voting for this agreement. It’s my understanding that they are committed to producing at least 150 votes, if not more.”

May 31 or later: Senate attention

Assuming the debt ceiling invoice passes the House on Wednesday night time, the Senate would instantly start processing the law, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has advised colleagues.

Unanimous consent would permit the chamber to skip debate and temporarily dangle a vote, however it could take only one lawmaker to dangle up lawsuits.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, up to now mentioned he would use each and every procedural software to be had to lengthen a invoice if it did not have what he known as “substantial spending and budgetary reforms.”

Schumer alluded to the opportunity of hang-ups in a “Dear Colleague” letter on Sunday.

“Senators should prepare for potential Friday and weekend votes,” he wrote.

If a filibuster materializes, it would lengthen ultimate passage for as lengthy as every week — past the estimated default closing date of June 5.

A key endorsement for the deal got here Sunday from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who known as on his colleagues to “act swiftly and pass this agreement without unnecessary delay.”

“The United States of America will not default on its debt,” McConnell mentioned in a observation. “Today’s agreement makes urgent progress toward preserving our nation’s full faith and credit and a much-needed step toward getting its financial house in order.”

June 5: The “X-date”

There’s little room for error in Congress so as to pass law by way of next Monday.

The Treasury Department introduced closing week that its new “X-date” estimate used to be June 5, offering lawmakers with a little bit of time beyond regulation to pass a deal. Secretary Yellen had up to now warned the U.S. may just run out of cash to pay all of its expenses as early as June 1.

“Based on the most recent available data, we now estimate that Treasury will have insufficient resources to satisfy the government’s obligations if Congress has not raised or suspended the debt limit by June 5,” Yellen wrote in a letter to McCarthy on Friday.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks as he meets with President Joe Biden to talk about the debt restrict within the Oval Office of the White House, on May 22, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Alex Brandon/AP

Biden, returning to Washington on Sunday, mentioned he used to be assured the law would make it to his table.

“The speaker and I made clear from the start that the only way forward was a bipartisan agreement,” he mentioned. “That agreement now goes to the United States House and to the Senate. And I strongly urge both chambers to pass that agreement.”

ABC News' Chris Boccia, Gabe Ferris, Amanda Maile, Isabella Murray, Jay O'Brien, Rachel Scott and Trish Turner contributed to this document.