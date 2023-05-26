Friday, May 26, 2023
type here...
Florida

Debt ceiling talks continue as Congress goes on recess

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Debt ceiling talks continue as Congress goes on recess



The ongoing discussions in regards to the debt ceiling persist as Congress takes a recess, in step with a document by way of CBS News. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said that he has steered his group of negotiators to paintings across the clock and collaborate with the White House till a ample settlement is reached. The newest updates on this matter are equipped by way of CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang. Stay up-to-date on the newest trends by way of receiving browser notifications for breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting. To obtain those notifications, merely flip on this selection inside your browser settings.

Previous article
Adnan Syed’s murder conviction on hold for now, as Maryland Supreme Court considers appeal
Next article
Los Angeles homelessness: Patience wearing thin over return of large encampment in Hollywood

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks