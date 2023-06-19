Debate continues over taxpayer funds for historic sites, memorials | Georgia

(The Center Square) — An Atlanta suburb is spending $125,000 to erect a monument to an area civil rights icon, the most recent in an ongoing public dialogue about who merits a memorial and whether or not tax greenbacks will have to pay for such monuments.

A memorial honoring Fanny Williams comes after officers within the Atlanta suburb of Smyrna razed a historic cabin named after Williams.

The construction used to be as soon as a part of a racially insensitive eating place that opened in 1941 and closed in 1992. The town bought the construction, relocated it and preserved it — the usage of it for town occasions, corresponding to meet and greets with Santa Claus — for 3 many years sooner than destroying it in August 2022 amid issues it perpetuated racial stereotypes.

A Smyrna legit instructed The Center Square the town spent kind of $50,000 to care for the historic edifice between 1997 and 2021. The town used public workers to raze the construction and stated dismantling the construction didn’t value taxpayers.

The motion raises a query about the usage of taxpayer cash to fund museums, monuments and different historic preservation tasks, specifically as the rustic seems headed towards a recession and amid increasing budgets on the native, state and federal ranges.

“This is just a core belief — sharing the history of any city or town is important,” Smyrna City Councilman Tim Gould instructed The Center Square. “The previous city councils have supported the funding of the history center, and telling Smyrna’s history has proven to be important to residents. From that perspective, that’s somewhat of a justification for using tax dollars; our residents say it’s important to them, number one.

“Number two, I believe as we develop as a in point of fact extra various group, ensuring that tales that don’t seem to be identified through many of us are instructed, and telling the tale of Fanny Williams is one in all them,” Gould added. “It’s a part of our heritage; it is a part of our historical past, and it is important to inform now. Why tax greenbacks as opposed to [privately] funded? Yeah, that is controversial, however in my thoughts, this can be a profitable use of tax greenbacks.”

Public art serves multiple purposes, said Bettina Byrd-Giles, an Ensley, Alabama, civic leader who helped revitalize the Birmingham-area town. She said public art, including monuments, statues and memorials, “can construct group and create a way of belonging,” but only if “a governmental entity correctly comes to stakeholders in all sides of the making plans and design procedure.”

“Public artwork complements financial building through attracting vacationers,” Byrd-Giles told The Center Square in an email. “Leveraging greenbacks from the government and personal entities for a multipurpose undertaking, no longer simply the artwork itself will also be fruitful for all events concerned. Public artwork will have to no longer be sacrificed instead of roads.”

Scott Curran, founder and CEO of Beyond Advisers in Chicago, said whether it is the role of government to serve as the keeper of history is a topic that “elicits various views.”

“Ultimately, the verdict on whether or not governments will have to prioritize investment for historic preservation, monuments, and historical past is subjective and will depend on the precise instances and priorities of each and every jurisdiction,” Curran told The Center Square via email. “Balancing the preservation of historical past with addressing urgent group wishes is a posh job that calls for cautious attention and public enter.”

But not everyone agrees it is the government’s role to preserve history — particularly when it requires taxpayer money.

“Government exists to serve the folk,” Scott Lieberman, the founding father of TouchdownMoney.com, instructed The Center Square by means of e mail. “The precise roles of presidency are laid out proper within the preamble of our Constitution. …Nowhere in there does it say to fund museums or leisure venues or the rest. I imagine it is somewhat a stretch to argue ‘selling the overall welfare’ comprises investment historic websites.

“There are many ways to fund projects besides tax dollars taken from everyday people. Corporate contributions for publicity, billionaires who desire a legacy, charities, and monetary donations from groups of citizens are all ways to fund projects,” Lieberman added. “Government needs to have a laser focus on improving the quality of life for everyday people. Inflation, crime, low wages, and lack of affordable housing are all pressing issues that governments on every level need to help solve first.”