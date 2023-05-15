Debate continues over penalty enhancements at the Illinois Statehouse | Illinois

(The Center Square) – The prohibition against penalty enhancement legislation in Springfield is sparking heated debate.

A Democratic bill that would enhance penalties for anyone who allows someone to pet their bear or monkey was recently introduced in the Illinois House.

House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, said she has been trying to get a bill to the floor since 2017 that would increase penalties for those who attack caseworkers for the Department of Children and Family Services.

“This is ridiculous. What are we doing?” McCombie said about the Democratic bill. “Let’s have respect for the dead. Deidra Silas and Pam Knight deserve it. Our DCFS workers deserve it. If we are going to pass penalty enhancements, then let’s by god pass them. Let’s pass them when they make sense.”

Last year, Silas’ murder marked the 21st time since 2017 that DCFS caseworkers experienced threats or acts of violence during home visits. Knight was murdered during a home visit in 2017.

Despite a so-called prohibition of that type of enhancement legislation, McCombie noted that Democrats have passed 41 penalty enhancement bills during the three previous General Assembly sessions, with nearly 20 more similar bills up for adoption this session.

The topic came up again Friday when a resolution was introduced honoring a slain Chicago police officer. Four teenagers have been charged with murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Areanah Preston, who was gunned down after her shift May 6.

State Rep. Curtis Tarver, D-Chicago, said the tragedy should lead to discussions about penalty enhancements.

“While we don’t always want to look at penalty enhancements and things along those lines, when you look at a situation like this, when we’re snuffing out the absolute best and the brightest that we have, individuals who actually want to go and do the right thing, maybe it is time to have a conversation about some of the policies that we pass,” Tarver said.