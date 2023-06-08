DeAndre Hopkins to meet with Titans: Here’s why it does, and doesn’t, make sense for Tennessee to sign star WR





rewrite this content material with complete duration and stay HTML tags DeAndre Hopkins has been a loose agent for two weeks, ready patiently for groups to give him a decision. The Tennessee Titans are the primary to chunk as Hopkins will fly to Nashville to meet with Tennessee on Sunday, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones experiences.This can be Hopkins’ first loose agent consult with with a group, and a chance to go back to the AFC South whilst enjoying for Mike Vrabel. Hopkins and Vrabel have been in combination with the Houston Texans for 4 years, despite the fact that Vrabel coached the defensive facet of the ball. The familiarity and want for a No. 1 vast receiver in Tennessee make the Titans a gorgeous vacation spot for Hopkins. The Titans’ most sensible 3 vast receivers are Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips, growing a necessity for the placement in what might be Ryan Tannehill’s ultimate season because the beginning quarterback (he will be a loose agent on the finish of the 12 months). Hopkins has the eighth-most receiving yards via a participant’s first 10 seasons in NFL historical past (11.298) and the fourth-most receptions after a participant’s first 10 seasons (853). Hopkins averaged 7.1 catches in line with recreation (fourth in NFL) and 79.7 receiving yards in line with recreation (tenth in NFL) regardless of simplest enjoying 9 video games closing season. He’s been a first-team All-Pro thrice and decided on to the Pro Bowl 5 instances in his 10 NFL seasons. Vrabel has even commented on Hopkins since his liberate, announcing the group is “focused on the players they have here.” But Tennessee by no means did rule out Hopkins, regardless of Vrabel making it seem as though the group wasn’t . Other groups were desirous about Hopkins, however Tennessee will get the primary alternative at convincing him to play for its franchise. Why it makes sense for Titans to upload HopkinsIf someone can identify the highest 5 vast receivers at the Titans intensity chart, that is value more than one bonus issues at the NFL wisdom examination. The most sensible 3 Titans vast receivers (Burks, Westbrook-Ikhine, Philips) blended for 68 catches for 919 yards and 4 touchdowns closing season. Hopkins himself had 64 catches for 717 yards and 3 touchdowns — in simplest 9 video games. Hopkins has eclipsed the ones 2022 catch and backyard totals by means of Burks, Westbrook-Ikhine, and Philips in seven consecutive seasons. He will be the No. 1 vast receiver at the Titans roster, getting a top quantity of goals and being the principle move catcher on a group that performed for the AFC South name at the ultimate week of the common season. While Tennessee is probably not a Super Bowl contender, Hopkins offers the Titans a chance to compete with the Jaguars in a rebuilding department. This could also be the closing 12 months for Tennessee to make a playoff run with Tannehill and Derrick Henry, so why no longer upload Hopkins to the combination and cross for the department?Why it does not make sense for Titans to upload HopkinsThe Titans do not in point of fact have the wage cap area to give Hopkins a large contract, even for three hundred and sixty five days. According to the NFLPA, Tennessee has $8,614,228 in to be had wage cap area — so Hopkins would have to take a bargain if he sought after to play there. If he is going to take a bargain, why no longer do it on a greater group such because the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs, for example? Hopkins will be the No. 1 vast receiver in Tennessee. however how a lot would he give a boost to the offense? His his presence does give the Titans a sound move catcher at the out of doors, and Hopkins would assist Burks broaden in Year 2, so the pair could be a powerful duo. But there is the quarterback scenario with Tannehill. If he struggles in 2023, when does the veteran get benched for Will Levis? The Titans owe not anything to Tannehill after this season, and may glance towards the long run if Tannehill struggles or if the group will get off to a deficient get started. This season could be a wasted one for Hopkins.Tennessee does not have a just right historical past of obtaining Hall of Fame-caliber receivers of their 30s. Randy Moss, Julio Jones, and Andre Johnson were not distinction makers, so possibly the Titans turn away. Moss and Johnson have been already in decline after they went to Tennessee — and accidents bit Jones when he arrived in Nashville. Jones is a cautionary story, however Hopkins used to be productive when he performed closing season (he did pass over 8 video games). If Tennessee has to get in a bidding battle with groups having extra cap area, the Titans must move. 