DeAndre Hopkins sends cryptic tweet days after becoming free agent; four teams all but rule out signing WR

DeAndre Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowl extensive receiver, has been a free agent for a number of days. The teams all in favour of signing him are unknown, but there were experiences that the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have been lively in obtaining him previous to his unencumber and also have hobby in signing him. However, different teams have publicly mentioned that they aren’t pursuing Hopkins.

New York Jets head trainer Robert Saleh and Tennessee Titans head trainer Mike Vrabel all but stated their teams may not be signing Hopkins. In reaction, Hopkins put out a cryptic tweet. Hopkins additionally lately signed with Klutch Sports, represented via agent Kelton Crenshaw, who additionally represents NFC East gamers DeVonta Smith, Chase Young, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The Dallas Cowboys, one of the most best teams within the NFC East, expressed pride with their present extensive receiver team previous this month, whilst Detroit Lions head trainer Dan Campbell was once in a similar way non-committal about including Hopkins to his workforce.

Despite being a free agent, Hopkins has spectacular stats, with the eighth-most receiving yards thru a participant’s first 10 seasons in NFL historical past and the fourth-most receptions after 10 seasons. He’s been a primary workforce All-Pro thrice and decided on to the Pro Bowl 5 occasions in his 10 NFL seasons. Hopkins is raring to turn out his price in 2023 for a contending workforce.