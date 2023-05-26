DeAndre Hopkins released: Ranking All-Pro WR’s preferred landing spots by likelihood he’ll actually sign there





The Arizona Cardinals made a giant transfer within the NFL by freeing DeAndre Hopkins on Friday. Hopkins, a three-time first-team All-Pro huge receiver, is now unfastened to select any group he needs to play for in 2023 and past. Hopkins has already expressed the organizations he want to play for this season, specifying his needs and wants from his subsequent group. In a up to date dialog at the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, he mentioned, “What I want is stable management upstairs. I think that’s something I haven’t really had the past couple years of my career coming from Houston and then to Arizona. I’ve been through three or four GMs in my career, so a stable management. A QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him and pushes not just himself but everybody around him. And a great defense. A great defense wins championships.”

Additionally, Hopkins indexed the quarterbacks he needs to play with on his subsequent group, together with Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Herbert, however now not in any particular order. His disclosures have put a number of groups, such because the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Chargers at the watchlist to peer if they may have Hopkins on their squad for 2023.

Furthermore, each and every group’s state of affairs used to be tested, they usually had been ranked in line with their intensity at huge receiver and to be had cap area, with the least most likely being the Los Angeles Chargers, and essentially the most possible being the Baltimore Ravens. The Los Angeles Chargers could have to cross at the alternative so as to add Hopkins because of their current intensity on the huge receiver place, and damage historical past. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles have made a number of contemporary signings, they usually have already got a powerful pass-catching group, so the addition of Hopkins might not be a need for the group. With a historical past of signing nice huge receivers, the Ravens have essentially the most cap area to convey Hopkins on board, and he may for sure be a game-changing playmaker at the outdoor and make the Ravens one of the most best Super Bowl contenders within the AFC.

In conclusion, Hopkins is a extremely sought-after participant who has many qualities that each group would need, so he’s more likely to be snapped up as a unfastened agent. It continues to be noticed which group he’ll in the long run make a selection, however any group that lands him shall be strengthening their squad considerably.



