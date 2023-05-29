DeAndre Hopkins released: Only these two teams had real trade talks for ex-Cardinals receiver, per report

The Arizona Cardinals launched DeAndre Hopkins, their All-Pro extensive receiver, on Friday. While a number of teams are prone to display pastime in Hopkins as a unfastened agent, in line with Sports Illustrated, simplest the Bills and Chiefs participated in “substantive talks” with Arizona a few trade. However, each teams sponsored out because of monetary causes, as Hopkins’ earlier Cardinals contract carried a prime 2023 price ticket.

The Chiefs to begin with “made progress” in accommodating Hopkins’ wage cap quantity, but if the Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a completely assured one-year, $15 million deal, it reportedly “blew that progress up.” With Hopkins now to be had as a unfastened agent, Sports Illustrated speculates that the Bills and Chiefs are much more not going to land the wideout as a result of they will not be suited for win a bidding conflict at the open marketplace.

There are a number of different teams that can discover including every other extensive receiver, together with the Panthers, Lions, Packers, Texans, and Ravens. These teams even have extra cap area to be had, making them possible applicants to have interaction with Hopkins. The Patriots had up to now expressed pastime in Hopkins whilst he used to be nonetheless with the Cardinals and are actually extra logical suitors as he turns into a unfastened agent. Based on Over the Cap’s information, the Buccaneers these days have the least quantity of 2023 cap area in comparison to the Bills and Chiefs.