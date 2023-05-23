DeAndre Hopkins landing spots: Bills, Cowboys among best fits as Cardinals WR reveals wish list, preferred QBs





The Arizona Cardinals are lately embarking at the first section of rebuilding their group this offseason. After completing remaining season with a document of 4-13, they let move of each head trainer Kliff Kingsbury and common supervisor Steve Keim. In their position, they have got employed former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and previous Tennessee Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort, respectively.

Recently, protection and best defensive chief Budda Baker demanded a industry within the match that the Cardinals don’t make him the highest-paid participant in his place. Following this, All-Pro broad receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a participant who was once reportedly granted permission to hunt trades and was once reportedly nearly dealt all over the 2023 NFL Draft, went at the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast to record some qualities he is on the lookout for anyplace he finally ends up subsequent. The attributes that he discussed aligned with what contending groups within the NFL possess, now not a group just like the Cardinals.

Hopkins said that he would really like a strong control upstairs, which is one thing he hasn’t had prior to now few years of his profession, coming from Houston after which to Arizona. He has been thru 3 or 4 GMs in his profession, and so a strong control is an important. He additionally expressed that he would really like a quarterback who loves the sport, a QB who brings everybody on board with him and pushes now not simply himself, however everyone round him. Lastly, he discussed that he would really like a perfect protection, pointing out that a perfect protection wins championships.

Despite Hopkins’ requests apparently being a scathing indictment of the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray, Hopkins clarified that he believes in Murray and that the 25-year-old does love the sport. He additionally discussed that Arizona is “in good hands” with Ossenfort as their common supervisor. However, he isn’t delighted about Murray’s most probably absence and lacking a excellent chew of the primary part of the 2023 season, whilst convalescing from a torn ACL. The subsequent guy up in Arizona is journeyman Colt McCoy, who turns 37 on Sept. 5. Hopkins stated he loves McCoy, however that is not slightly the caliber of quarterback he is taking a look to play with in 2023.

Hopkins stays one of the most NFL’s best pass-catchers when wholesome. He led Arizona with 717 receiving yards remaining season, in spite of simplest taking part in 9 video games. However, the 30-year-old Pro Bowler has neglected a mixed 15 video games since 2021, and he’s due $30.8 million in 2023, which is greater than every other receiver aside from the Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill. To deal with a high-level of output into his 30s, Hopkins indexed one of the crucial NFL’s best younger quarterbacks when requested who he wish to catch passes from going ahead as he hits the again part of his profession. He discussed names like Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, and Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

It’s imaginable that any possible deal involving Hopkins will come with a revised contract. But both manner, it is sensible that Arizona can be motivated to transport him, particularly after surrendering a first-round draft select in 2022 to land fellow wideout Marquise Brown, who’s coming into the overall yr of his rookie contract. With Hopkins coverage veto rights comes into play and the group with the best be offering would possibly now not be capable of reach his products and services. It is inevitable that Hopkins’ long term with the Arizona Cardinals is unsure, and there are lots of groups who may just doubtlessly achieve him.



