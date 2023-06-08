DeAndre Hopkins free agency market: WR to meet with Titans, Bills express interest, 4 teams rule out pursuit





DeAndre Hopkins has been a free agent for 2 weeks, but the teams pursuing the five-time Pro Bowl vast receiver are restricted to this level. We do, alternatively, know of a couple of teams, beginning with the Tennessee Titans, who will meet with the famous person receiver on Sunday (here is why it might, and would not, make sense for Tennessee). It's a captivating flip of occasions, bearing in mind that remaining week Mike Vrabel all however mentioned the Titans would not be signing Hopkins.Elsewhere, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have been reportedly lively in obtaining Hopkins prior to his unencumber and are believed to nonetheless have pastime in signing him. The Bills showed their want in including the All-Pro receiver, who is large fan in their quarterback, Josh Allen.”We are all about people who want to come to Buffalo,” Buffalo Bills common supervisor Brandon Beane mentioned on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ on Monday. “We love it, especially if they fit. Obviously DeAndre’s a heck of a talent, he caught a Hail Mary on us in the COVID season [2020] . . . Nothing but respect for him. It would definitely have to fit with how we would structure the salary and all that. Never ruling it out, but we know he’s a good player and he’ll probably command a decent contract.” The teams that don’t seem to be pursuing Hopkins have additionally publicized their loss of pastime in him. Hours after New York Jets head trainer Robert Saleh echoed Vrabel in all however announcing his workforce would possibly not be signing Hopkins, the three-time first-team All-Pro vast receiver put out this cryptic tweet. Hopkins additionally signed with Klutch Sports remaining week after up to now representing himself. Kelton Crenshaw will likely be Hopkins’ agent going ahead as he seeks out a brand new workforce. Crenshaw represents DeVonta Smith, Chase Young, and Kayvon Thibodeaux — all of whom are within the NFC East. As for the primary two teams that handed on Hopkins? Saleh mentioned “we love our current group” when referring to the Jets, who remodeled their vast receiver room this offseason. The Titans did not revamp the location just like the Jets did, however Vrabel mentioned the workforce is “focused on the players they have here.” Apparently they’ve modified their thoughts.One of the NFC East’s most sensible teams, the Dallas Cowboys, kicked off the month through June through discussing their delight with their present vast receiver room. “I really like the look of our group,” Dallas Cowboys head trainer Mike McCarthy mentioned on June 1 consistent with the Dallas Morning News, when requested in regards to the workforce’s pastime in Hopkins. “There’s nothing good that comes out of those answers. Hop is a hell of a talent.” McCarthy’s boss, Cowboys COO and EVP Stephen Jones, agreed with McCarthy’s vote of self assurance of their vast receiver room on Monday. “He’s [Hopkins] not on this team right now,” Cowboys COO and EVP Stephen Jones mentioned Monday, consistent with The Athletic. (*4*) Detroit Lions head trainer Dan Campbell had a identical response to McCarthy’s on June 1.”Yeah, I’m not gonna comment on that one,” head trainer Dan Campbell mentioned when requested about including Hopkins. “But I like our receivers room. I think we’ve got a good mix of different types of guys. I think it’s important, really, in your skill positions between tight ends, backs, and receivers that you have a mix of different types of skillsets — and I feel like we have that. We’ve got possession, explosive, we’ve got speed. We’ve got consistency, quickness. So, I just think we have a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things. So, the more versatility you have, that opens up your packages personnel-wise, matchup-wise.” Another up-and-coming workforce, the Jacksonville Jaguars, additionally noticed their head trainer double-down on his present workforce of receivers over the possibility of including Hopkins. “I mean, it’s hard to speak on guys because we got a really good room right now,” Jaguars head trainer Doug Pederson mentioned on the workforce’s minicamp on Monday. “It’s hard to add someone of his caliber, his talent, to a room that’s already talented. You consider everything, but at this time it’s not a reality for us to bring someone like that in.”Hopkins has the eighth-most receiving yards thru a participant’s first 10 seasons in NFL historical past (11.298) and the fourth-most receptions after a participant’s first 10 seasons (853). Hopkins averaged 7.1 catches consistent with sport (fourth in NFL) and 79.7 receiving yards consistent with sport (tenth in NFL) in spite of best taking part in 9 video games remaining season. He’s been a primary workforce All-Pro thrice and decided on to the Pro Bowl 5 occasions in his 10 NFL seasons.There’s nonetheless superb worth in signing Hopkins, which he is keen to turn out in 2023 for a contending workforce. 