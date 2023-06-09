DeAndre Hopkins free agency: Eagles’ Nick Sirianni ‘really pleased’ with WR room as team noncommittal on FA

PHILADELPHIA — DeAndre Hopkins has been a free agent for 2 weeks and nonetheless hasn’t discovered an NFL team for subsequent season. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts used to be probably the most quarterbacks (in fact the second discussed) Hopkins mentioned he sought after to play with previous to his free up from the Arizona Cardinals.

Hopkins is also within the Eagles. Are the Eagles excited by him?

Philadelphia does not want Hopkins with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith within the fold. Hopkins is a luxurious for the Eagles — in the event that they have been to pursue him.

“I’m really pleased with the group that we have,” Eagles head trainer Nick Sirianni mentioned ahead of Eagles OTA apply Thursday. when requested concerning the franchise probably entertaining Hopkins coming to Philadelphia. “Howie (Roseman) and myself are always looking for opportunities to make the team better, but I really love the room that we have.”

The Eagles did not precisely rule out Hopkins, however it is arduous to entertain the potential of signing him given how deep their room is already. Brown and Smith are each 1,000-yard receivers that are not older than 25. Quez Watkins is 24 and Olamide Zaccheaus is 25. None of the Eagles most sensible 4 receivers are over 25 years previous.

In essence, the Eagles are not looking for Hopkins. They are not going to near the door on him coming both, however the logistics are in opposition to the three-time First Team All-Pro coming to Philadelphia.

“I think we have a really phenomenal room led by A.J. (Brown) and DeVonta (Smith), who have had great spring’s,” Sirianni mentioned. “I’m enthusiastic about Quez (Watkins), I’m enthusiastic about OZ (Olamide Zaccheaus). I’m simply excited. Britain Covey has taken any other step. We have some younger guys within the fold that I actually like.

“So, I’m really pleased with that room. You never know what’s going to happen, but I really like our room, and I’m really pleased with that room.”