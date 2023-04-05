Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams

A New York City drug broker has pleaded guilty to offering “The Wire” actor Michael Okay

NEW YORK — A Brooklyn drug broker pleaded guilty Wednesday to offering “The Wire” actor Michael Okay. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, inflicting his death.

Irvin Cartagena’s plea to a rate of conspiring to distribute medicine used to be entered in Manhattan federal courtroom. Sentencing used to be set via U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams for Aug. 18, when Cartagena will face a compulsory minimal of 5 years in jail and the likelihood of as many as 40 years.

The famed actor, who additionally starred in movies and different TV collection together with “Boardwalk Empire,” overdosed in his Brooklyn penthouse condo in September 2021. Authorities stated he died hours after purchasing the heroin from Cartagena on a Brooklyn sidewalk in a deal that used to be recorded via a safety digicam.

Cartagena, 39, signed a plea settlement with prosecutors stipulating that the combo of heroin and fentanyl he bought Williams resulted in his death. His attorney, Sean Maher, declined remark.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, who isn’t associated with the actor, stated in a observation that the sale took place in “broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy.”

“In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams,” Williams stated.

Prosecutors stated Cartagena and his alleged co-conspirators persevered to promote fentanyl-laced heroin round residential condo structures in Brooklyn and Manhattan even once they discovered of the actor’s death. Another defendant in the case pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Williams’ death got here in spite of an investigation via the New York Police Department that positioned a paid informant making managed heroin buys at the identical block the place Williams purchased medicine.

The day after, the informant went again to shop for extra medicine from the similar staff and recorded a dialog in which some of them mentioned Williams’ overdose. One denied promoting any medicine containing fentanyl.

Williams’ “stick-up boy” personality Omar Little on “The Wire” — a fictionalized have a look at the underpinnings of Baltimore that ended in 2008 however stays widespread in streaming — used to be in line with a real-life determine.

He created every other vintage personality as Chalky White in HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” and likewise gave the impression in “12 Years a Slave,” “Assassin’s Creed” and different movies.

In interviews, Williams had spoken about his battles with dependancy.