Deadly shooting on Scyene Road – Dallas, Texas







DALLAS — Dallas police are in search of information relating to a deadly shooting that took place Saturday evening.

Police say they replied to a decision in regards to the shooting at 9:04 p.m. within the 9600 block of Scyene Road close to the intersection with North St. Augustine Road.

- Advertisement - The handiest information police have at the moment is that anyone shot a person and fled the scene. The sufferer was once taken to a health center the place he was once later pronounced useless.

Police ask that anybody with extra information about this shooting touch Detective Jacob White via calling 214-671-3690, or emailing [email protected]

Crime Stoppers can pay as much as $5,000 for information that ends up in the arrest and indictment for this prison offense and different prison offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours an afternoon, seven days every week.

- Advertisement -





tale via Source link