Deadly shooting NW Houston La Michoacana parking lot

A 33-year-old guy, Angel Chavira, has been arrested and charged with homicide for killing Luis Martinez, 39. Court paperwork expose that Chavira believed Martinez had killed his brother. Chavira has been held on the Harris County Jail, together with his bond set at $300,000.

The Incident

On May 13, surveillance photos captured Martinez at La Michoacana on West thirty fourth Street round 10 a.m. Chavira then gave the impression quarter-hour later together with his spouse and 3 youngsters. According to courtroom data, the circle of relatives went into the shop and adopted Martinez round ahead of leaving briefly. Chavira stayed in the back of and waited in his automobile for Martinez. When Martinez left the shop and were given into his truck, Chavira pulled up along him and began shooting. He then moved his automobile to a greater place ahead of getting out and proceeding to shoot a number of extra occasions into the truck.

Motive

The Houston Police Department has interviewed a person who claimed to be Martinez’s easiest pal. He stated that Chavira had threatened to kill Martinez, and Martinez had expressed fears for his existence. Chavira’s brother, Joe Chavira, was once not too long ago killed in a close-by group. As a consequence, it’s speculated that Angel Chavira performed the revenge shooting.

