Deadly crash, shooting | Harris County crime news

Authorities have reported the demise of a person who was once shot in northeast Harris County on Wednesday. According to stories, two people had been taking a look at residences within the Serena Woods Apartment Complex positioned on Hirschfield Road. The location is located in between the Hardy Toll Road and Aldine Westfield Road.

While they had been analyzing the condo complicated, a person approached their car and proceeded to fireside pictures at them. The motive force was once struck however controlled to force a brief distance away earlier than crashing. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that the driving force had succumbed to his accidents.

Initially, government believed that the shooter had fled to an condo throughout the complicated. Upon looking out the designated development, it was once found out that the person was once no longer provide.

