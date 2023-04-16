Deadly apartment fire in Richardson, Texas

According to the dept, gadgets have been dispatched to a fire on Allegheny Place off of Spring Valley Road at 11:14 p.m. When they arrived, officers stated they noticed “a large amount of smoke and heavy fire.”
The simplest individual firefighters discovered in the apartment used to be a person who used to be killed in the fire. Richardson FD didn’t establish the person, however they are saying he used to be 39 years previous.
Another circle of relatives used to be additionally displaced as a result of the fire, officers say.
No different information is to be had at the moment.
