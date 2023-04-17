Dead body found burning in an open field, police investigating – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

RUSKIN, Florida (WFTS) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder in Ruskin the place a body was once found burning in an open box.

On Saturday, simply after 8 a.m., HCSO mentioned any person who referred to as 911 mentioned they drove by means of what seemed like a model on fireplace in an open box at the back of a residential house in the 1100 block of Will Scarlett Avenue.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue first spoke back to the scene to position out the flames and realized it was once in fact a useless particular person. Officials mentioned the sufferer was once found with higher body trauma.

“The body is so severely burned that we are unable to determine the identification at this time, whether it’s male or female, but our investigators are working tirelessly to determine what happened here,” mentioned Fentress Fountain with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“I was out here doing yard work this morning, and I didn’t see or smell anything, but as I started watching the helicopters come in, I looked up and finally seen a report of what was going on,” mentioned Nicholas Minchew.

Minchew lives down the road from the scene.

“To go that far and that extent to do something, you’ve got to be very angry at someone,” mentioned Minchew.

As investigators search for solutions in the case, any individual with information or who was once in the realm on the time is inspired to name the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is a jarring scene,” mentioned Sheriff Chad Chronister. “At this time, our deputies are doing everything they can to determine what happened to this person. We do believe this is an isolated incident, and we will continue to work tirelessly until we determine how this horrific crime occurred.”