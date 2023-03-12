DEA officer accused of buying drugs from confidential informant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Florida Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year who was once assigned to a Drug Enforcement Agency process drive is accused of buying drugs from a confidential supply, in step with a prison criticism bought by way of First Coast News.

According to the criticism, the FBI discovered possible reason to arrest Joshua Earrey on Friday for being an “unlawful user or addict of controlled substances” in ownership of a firearm, in step with the file.

- Advertisement -

Earrey has labored for FHP for about 22 years and has been assigned to the DEA Task Force since Sept. 2020. In 2009, he was once commemorated by way of the Florida Cabinet as trooper of the year.

Attempts to achieve Earry by way of telephone have been unsuccessful. Messages left for his legal professional weren’t straight away returned.

The prison criticism says a confidential informant instructed the FBI that Earrey have been hooked on Oxycodone since 2021. The guy he was once buying the drugs from is a confidential supply for the DEA, the file says.

- Advertisement -

Earrey have been the supply’s “handling agent” at more than a few occasions between Jan. 2021 and June 2022, in step with the courtroom submitting.

The supply instructed the FBI Earrey was once buying between 7 and 10 tablets at a time and paying $30 a tablet, in step with the criticism. The supply mentioned Earrey started the usage of the tablets because of power again ache. He mentioned he fearful that Earrey was once an addict and warned him to “slow down.”

In addition to alleged unlawful drug buys alleged within the criticism, it presentations that from May 2018 to Jan. 18, 2023, Earrey was once written 43 prison prescriptions for oxycodone, hydrocodone and extended-release morphine.

- Advertisement -

Evidence in opposition to Earrey comprises telephone exchanging 4,572 texts and three,164 telephone calls with the confidential informant.

At one level, investigators say, Earrey’s exchanges with the confidential supply comprised 27.4% of Earrey’s telephone process.

Earrey seemed prior to a federal pass judgement on in Jacksonville Friday and had his bond set at $50,000, courtroom paperwork display. The pass judgement on ordered that he no longer touch any DEA or FHP staff with out courtroom approval, go through psychological well being remedy and drug dependancy remedy, in addition to publish to random drug assessments.

First Coast News Crime Analyst Mark Baughman, a former DEA agent, says Earrey’s energetic prison instances usually are thrown out.

The Florida Highway Patrol and DEA have no longer but answered to requests for remark.