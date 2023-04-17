De Blasio opines on New York vs. Florida 

“I’m not here to be negative to another state,” former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stated on the most sensible of a debate about whether or not Florida or New York is the extra livable state.

Then he proceeded to just do that.

“Florida is going in the wrong direction unfortunately when it comes to MAGA extremism,” de Blasio stated in his opening remarks for the digital sparring consultation with the Manhattan Institute’s conservative political commentator Reihan Salam.

Open to Debate hosted the dialog titled, “Is Florida Eating New York’s Lunch” amid experiences that greater than 10,000 New Yorkers have relocated to the Sunshine State to this point this 12 months. “There’s some beautiful places in Florida, I get that,” de Blasio stated.

“The Floridian model of development is not a particularly sustainable one,” he stated, decrying the state’s use of gas-guzzling SUVs and suburban sprawl.

Meanwhile Salam have shyed away from most of the standard speaking issues of the correct within the Florida vs. New York debate. He slightly discussed taxes, the exodus of rich New Yorkers or crime. Instead, he centered on the Empire State’s affordability disaster — one thing Gov. Kathy Hochul has additionally honed in on.

“We’re really losing strivers,” stated Salam, noting that the town’s team of workers has no longer bounced again from the pandemic in sectors like building and hospitality that incessantly make use of operating magnificence and immigrant New Yorkers. He additionally decried the price of housing.

“I think New York City is great. I pay a lot of money to live here,” stated Salam, who famous his oldsters immigrated to the Big Apple from Bangladesh within the Nineteen Seventies.

But, he stated, “the city has become an aristocracy,” including that it’s most effective “tolerable” for the wealthy and another way unlivable for the deficient and heart magnificence.

The tournament used to be taped on Friday however airs April 28 on the Open to Debate podcast. Listen to the tip for questions from POLITICO, The New York Times, City & State and Tallahassee’s WFSU Public Radio.

WHERE’S KATHY? In Albany with out a introduced public agenda.

WHERE’S ERIC? In New York City showing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” earlier than keeping a media briefing forward of the House Judiciary Committee’s deliberate box listening to. Then he’ll make a climate- and food-related announcement earlier than assembly with the consul common of France. After that he’ll discuss on the Chinese Merchant Association’s annual conference and a gala for Volunteers of America.

DAYS THE BUDGET IS LATE: 17

“ GOP has cast NYC as a crime-ridden hellscape. Data is countering the narrative ,” by means of WNYC’s Jon Campbell: “A pandemic-era rise in crime has dominated the political landscape in New York City and across the state in recent years, with Republicans using it to help propel them to wins in congressional races on Long Island last year and a closer-than-expected showing in the governor’s race. Now, as Bragg leads the prosecution of former President Donald Trump, the Republican-led committee is pushing ahead with a hearing that promises to put the issue on a national stage. … It all comes despite what crime data shows: New York City is one of the safest big cities in the U.S., with per-capita violent crime rates below many of the nation’s other large metropolises, such as St. Louis, Missouri.”

— “ Ahead of GOP panel on Bragg, NY Sen. Schumer calls on Republicans to denounce Trump attacks on FBI ,” by means of Daily News’ Shant Shahrigian

“ A Tiny Number of Shoplifters Commit Thousands of New York City Thefts ,” by means of The New York Times’ Hurubie Meko: “Nearly a third of all shoplifting arrests in New York City last year involved just 327 people, the police said. Collectively, they were arrested and rearrested more than 6,000 times, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. Some engage in shoplifting as a trade, while others are driven by addiction or mental illness; the police did not identify the 327 people in the analysis. The victims are also concentrated: 18 department stores and seven chain pharmacy locations accounted for 20 percent of all complaints, the police said.”

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE weighed in on the town’s latest authority and conservative borough: “Kathleen Corradi was announced New York City’s first rat czar — a title that was formerly known as Miss Staten Island,” Weekend Update co-host Michael Che stated.

“ NY’s budget late 4th year in a row and more delay expected ,” by means of Times Union’s Brendan J. Lyons: “‘We’re making good progress,’ Hochul said Friday. ‘I know the Legislature will be back soon and I’m looking forward to wrapping this up at some point in the not too distant future. We are working very hard to resolve all key sticking points.’ Policy measures related to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and a proposal by Hochul to create 800,000 new residences over the next 10 years — and in some cases potentially override local zoning codes — are among the issues that are still being worked out by Democratic leaders who are conducting the negotiations on the $227 billion spending plan behind closed doors.”

“ Hochul Paid $2 Million for Outside Help on State of the State Speeches ,” by means of The New York Times’ Nicholas Fandos and Jay Root: “Although she has no shortage of in-house communicators, policy analysts and budget experts at her disposal, Ms. Hochul, a Democrat, has spent nearly $2 million on additional help, mostly on the giant consulting firms Deloitte Consulting and the Boston Consulting Group, in shaping her vision for the state delivered each January.”

“ ‘We’re taking this very seriously’: NY wildfires burn more than 700 acres of land ,” by means of WNYC’s Giulia Heyward: “It’s wildfire season — and residents across the state should be on high alert. Nearly 20 wildfires have already scorched more than 700 acres of land in New York. ‘We’re generally getting them under control before there are any real problems,’ Basil Seggos, commissioner for the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation told Gothamist on Sunday.”

#UpstateAmerica: Awkward: Former NFL All-Pro huge receiver Antonio Brown says he’s the only real proprietor of the Albany Empire. His co-owners disagree .

House Democrats’ biggest tremendous PAC has began tapping into the $45 million account it’s dedicated to spending in New York to retake seats misplaced to Republicans in 2022 — and the crowd says its efforts are already paying off.

An associate of the House Majority PAC referred to as House Majority Forward did a six-figure advert marketing campaign in aggressive congressional districts around the nation, together with the 4 the GOP flipped in New York. One advert focused Rep. Mike Lawler, who eked out a win in opposition to Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney in suburban Westchester and Rockland counties.

“Tell Mike Lawler: Don’t hold our economy hostage to cut Social Security and Medicare,” the spot says, capitalizing on issues that Republicans would possibly attempt to trim the entitlement methods as a part of their place to simply elevate the debt ceiling as long as considerable federal spending cuts are hooked up.

Chris Russell, senior adviser to the Lawler marketing campaign, stated Lawler “is laser-focused on serving all of his constituents, fighting to reduce inflation, lower taxes and spending, and protect Social Security and Medicare. No amount of Democrat dark-money or lies are going to deter or distract him from continuing to serve the people of New York’s 17th District.” — Julia Marsh

“ George Santos to announce reelection campaign Monday ,” by means of New York Post’s Jon Levine: “Despite facing multiple calls to resign from both parties over a series of lies about his personal and professional life, the Republican congressman has ‘called big donors and sat down with supporters and believes he can raise $500,000 to $750,000 in the second quarter of 2023,’ said a person close to Santos.”

— “ George Santos Received $5,300 in Donations. He Refunded Far More ,” by means of The New York Times’ Grace Ashford and Michael Gold: “The refunds exceed the $5,333.26 that Mr. Santos has raised in the first quarter of 2023, a net loss that lowers his cash on hand to just over $25,000, according to the reports filed on Saturday with the Federal Election Commission.”

— Another FDNY leader has asked to be demoted .

— Complaints about misbehavior from NYC lecturers and staff jumped up 60 percent from 2021.

— The Civilian Complaint Review Board substantiated misconduct by the NYPD’s top uniformed officer, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

— Nonprofit prison suppliers are asking the city to quadruple the price range for no-fee legal professionals for other folks dealing with eviction.

— Some New York colleges are trying to keep their Native American mascots, regardless of a ban.

“ Manhattanites invite new housing, hinting at a historic change in attitude ,” by means of Crain’s New York Business’ Nick Garber: “Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine recalled that when he rolled out a list of 171 sites across the island where he thinks new housing should be built, he braced for ‘a NIMBY backlash.’ Instead, not only did his January plan get little pushback, it was met with an enthusiastic response from his constituents, dozens of whom reached out proactively to suggest low-rise lots in their own neighborhoods that could accommodate more apartments.”