Tuesday, April 25, 2023
DBJ: Masterplanned community with hundreds of homes heading to FW

By accuratenewsinfo
The City of Fort Worth in Texas is thinking about a brand new 428-acre community construction known as Nance Ranch, positioned close to Haslet. It would supply industrial and multifamily homes, in addition to indifferent and connected single-family homes. Hall-Nances Ranch is indexed because the developer. Commissioners will debate the advance proposal Wednesday. Meanwhile, in close by Mansfield, the City has two traits and a brand new incentives settlement at the time table of the Mansfield City Council. Developers plan to assemble a 13-acre mixed-use scheme comprising retail, civic area and apartments, in addition to communal spaces with an emphasis at the arts. Mansfield’s making plans committee may even imagine an incentives software from Hoffman Cabinets, which has asked $135,000 in opposition to infrastructure enhancements because it expands its Texas operations.

