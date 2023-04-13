Bell was once closing observed round 9 p.m. Wednesday touring in a 2022 gray BMW, consistent with police.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Former Nickelodeon actor Drake Bell was once reported missing and endangered Thursday morning in Daytona Beach, consistent with the police division.

The 36-year-old Bell, whose first title is Jared, was once closing observed round 9 p.m. on Wednesday touring in a 2022 gray BMW, the Daytona Police wrote in a statement. His closing identified location is doubtlessly the world of Mainland High School.

People are requested if they’ve any information about Bell’s whereabouts, they will have to touch Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or [email protected]

The former Nickelodeon actor, a celeb at the hit TV collection “Drake and Josh,” pleaded responsible in 2021 to a prison fee of tried kid endangerment and a misdemeanor fee of disseminating subject material damaging to juveniles.