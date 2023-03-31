Days After Student Overdose, Plano ISD Candidate Says The Problem Is Porn

On March 19, 2023, a number of applicants operating for Plano City Council and Plano ISD board of trustees met for a discussion board on the East Plano Islamic Center.

According to the Dallas Observer, a video from the development confirmed Margaret Turner-Carrigan, Lydia Ortega and Tarrah Lantz, the applicants for Plano ISD’s Place 4, seated subsequent to each other.

In the video, a member of the target market requested the applicants what Plano ISD is doing to make sure protection in regard to the volume of gun violence in U.S. faculties.

Turner-Carrigan replied first, her answer is to paintings with regulation enforcement to discover a “workable system” whilst additionally having a look after psychological well being wishes. But the following candidate’s solution was once very other than her opposite numbers.

Days after a Plano ISD scholar overdosed on fentanyl, Ortega stated the true drug is “pornography” in Plano ISD’s books.

“I think the biggest problem we’re having is with drugs in the schools,” Ortega stated. “I don’t mean fentanyl drugs, I mean the drug called pornography. That’s an addictive drug that destroys the brain, and I think that it needs to be removed so that we have children that cannot access this reading material until they’re age-appropriate, so, inshallah (if Allah wills it), I will work to do that.”

For the previous two years, ebook bans in North Texas faculties were a sizzling subject. Frisco ISD as an example, promised to study one million books of their library, putting off any that include sexually particular or obscene content material.

Ortega ran unsuccessfully for Plano mayor in 2021, amassing not up to 4% of the general votes.

Local Profile reached out to Ortenga and Plano ISD for remark. This tale will probably be up to date pending a reaction.

