David Zaslav Picked Chris Licht to Revamp CNN. Now What?

Mr. Zaslav will have to additionally work out a monetary long run for CNN, which is based closely at the decaying companies of cable associate charges and TV promoting. Profit on the corporate fell under $1 billion final 12 months, the bottom in a few years, together with $200 million in one-time losses for the shuttered CNN+ streaming provider.

Through a spokesman, Mr. Zaslav declined to remark. But at the name Wednesday he stated he was once dedicated to a recruiting procedure to to find Mr. Licht’s successor. That’s an important departure from his earlier means: Mr. Zaslav appointed Mr. Licht individually, with out speaking to some other applicants, in accordance to two folks with wisdom of his variety.

Mr. Zaslav, 63, is a hard-charging leader government who manages with exacting element. He’s identified for containing conferences within the morning, infrequently as early as 7, and weighing in with strategic main points. He has described himself to staff as a “fixer,” telling them that he desires to listen dangerous news briefly so he can cope with it.

He has engineered a chain of audacious mergers that experience catapulted him to the perfect echelons of the media business. In 2018, greater than a decade after he become leader government of Discovery, he closed a deal to merge the corporate with Scripps Networks Interactive, a rival within the realm of nonfiction TV, giving the mixed corporate better energy in its negotiations with cable suppliers. He additionally expanded Discovery’s sports activities programming, placing a deal for the rights to air the Olympics across the world.

Warner Bros. Discovery and CNN had been the subject of occasional hypothesis within the media business as doable acquisition objectives. But Mr. Zaslav advised staff emphatically in a the town corridor final 12 months that the corporate and its divisions weren’t on the market.