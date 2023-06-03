Dave Barry returns with new novel “Swamp Story” after 10 years





Renowned stand-up comedian and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, Dave Barry, is creating a much-anticipated go back to the literary global after a decade-long hiatus. The funny maestro’s first novel in 10 years, titled “Swamp Story,” is ready to take readers on a full of life adventure throughout the global of status, fortune and Florida, peppered with heartfelt conversations that deal with Barry’s personal private stories with ache.

The liberate of “Swamp Story” marks an important tournament and has generated considerable pleasure amongst literature lovers and lovers of Dave Barry’s hilarious writing taste. Viewers tuning into CBS News can achieve an perception into the background of the new novel and what readers can be expecting. Jeff Glor items an unique glance into the inventive workings of Barry’s newest foray into the literary global.

Barry’s recognition as a grasp stand-up comedian has made him a much-loved character within the literary enviornment. His recent and entertaining writing taste targets to interact readers, spark laughter and create unforgettable reminiscences thru his fascinating tales. As a outcome, the discharge of “Swamp Story” is eagerly expected via e book lovers international.

