Daughter of Bucs player Shaquil Barrett drowns in pool

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) won a misery name on Sunday morning notifying them of a child who had fallen right into a pool in Tampa, Florida.

The unlucky incident took place at round 9:30 am at a house situated in the Beach Park space of Tampa. According to the TPD, the infant used to be in an instant rushed to a sanatorium in the proximity, however sadly, she used to be pronounced useless in a while after.

The space, the place the tragic incident happened, belongs to Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ player Shaquil Barrett, and the infant who kicked the bucket used to be his daughter Arrayah.

The legit Twitter account of the Buccaneers launched a observation in regards to the unlucky match, expressing their deep sorrow and feel sorry about for the loss:

“Our hearts are broken for Shaq, his wife Jordanna and their family. We are saddened to learn of the loss of their daughter, who will always be remembered as part of the Buccaneers family. Please join us in extending heartfelt condolences to Shaq and his family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Although the TPD remains to be investigating the topic, they’ve already said that it used to be an unintended and unlucky match.