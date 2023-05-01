Daughter of Buccaneers LB Shaqil Barrett drowns in family pool – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker, Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter drowned in the swimming pool of their family’s house on Sunday, consistent with police. The officials had been alerted after a choice was once made {that a} kid had fallen into the pool. The police arrived at Barrett’s place of abode in the Beach Park group in South Tampa at round 9:30 a.m. The youngest kid of the soccer participant, Arrayah, was once taken to the sanatorium however, sadly, was once pronounced useless. The police document showed that the investigation continues to be ongoing, nevertheless it was once deemed a purely unintentional and tragic incident.

Shaquil Barrett, 30, and his spouse, Jordanna, have 3 different youngsters. The Buccaneers launched a commentary expressing their condolences to the bereaved family. The commentary learn, “Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time.” The crew added, “While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

- Advertisement -

Shaquil Barrett is recently in restoration following a torn Achilles that stored him sidelined for the second one part of the former season. He has finished 4 NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos and is recently getting into his 5th 12 months with Tampa Bay. He led the NFL with 19.5 sacks in 2019 and performed an instrumental function in the Bucs’ Super Bowl win in the next season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This subject material will not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the most recent news proper in your inbox