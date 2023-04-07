‘Dateline’ to Examine North Texas Man’s 2014 Death Friday Night – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

NBC’s Dateline will read about the tale in the back of the death of Jonathan Crews, a Coppell guy who used to be fatally shot in his condo in 2014.

A Dallas County jury determined in a three-day civil trial on Sept. 23 that Brenda Kelly, Crews’ former female friend, used to be liable for his dying and awarded the Crews circle of relatives $206 million in damages.

- Advertisement -

At the time of the civil trial, Kelly used to be now not charged with against the law in reference to Crews’ dying.

A legal professional for the Crews circle of relatives requested jurors to award the circle of relatives greater than $129 million. The jury greater the general award, Crews’ attorneys advised The Dallas Morning News.

The two-hour episode of Dateline, “Behind Door 813,″ airs at 8 p.m. Friday on NBC 5.

- Advertisement -

Click here to read more on the Crews case from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.