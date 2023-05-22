Dateline Rice for May 11, 2023 | Rice News | News and Media Relations





Now that the COVID-19 emergency is finishing, surveillance efforts are transferring to wastewater tracking with a view to observe the unfold of the virus. Loren Hopkins, a professor within the follow of statistics, discusses this building in an editorial from The New York Times. Meanwhile, Tony Payan, the Françoise and Edward Djerejian Fellow for Mexico Studies and director of the Center for the United States and Mexico on the Baker Institute, is quoted in an editorial from USA Today referring to efforts to deal with the border disaster prior to Title 42 ends. Mark Jones, the Joseph D. Jamail Chair in Latin American Studies, professor of political science, and fellow in political science on the Baker Institute could also be quoted in an editorial from The Associated Press discussing the Army sergeant who fatally shot a BLM protester in Texas. Andalou Agency examines the problem of adjusting the damaged immigration device as Title 42 expires.

In news nearer to house, the Houston Chronicle options alumna Revati “Rani” Puranik, who has written a memoir about management impressed by means of her daughters. An article from Christianity Today mentions Rice’s bankruptcy of Chi Alpha pupil ministry and its former chief, a registered intercourse culprit who persevered to minister to scholars.

Rice analysis could also be making headlines. Collaborative analysis between Siyu Yu, assistant professor of control on the Jones Graduate School of Business, and different students is featured in an editorial from The Economist on recruitment methods. Daniel Cohan, affiliate professor of civil and environmental engineering and a Rice Faculty Scholar on the Baker Institute for Public Policy, is quoted in an editorial from Time at the doable for Texas to change into a world chief in blank power. Meanwhile, Katharine Neill Harris, the Alfred C. Glassell III Fellow in Drug Policy on the Baker Institute for Public Policy, is quoted in an editorial from MSN discussing the opioid disaster.

In the sector of sports activities, Rice’s baseball crew defeats the University of Houston and former Rice soccer participant Christian Covington indicators with the Detroit Lions.

Several news releases spotlight Rice analysis and projects, together with a brand new mission exploring historic cattle herding in Africa, and the acceptance of packages for the OpenStax Institutional Partner Program.