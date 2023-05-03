Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Florida

Darryl Barwick 3rd death penalty inmate set to die

By accuratenewsinfo
Darryl Barwick, a convicted assassin, is set to grow to be the 3rd inmate achieved in Florida in lower than 3 months. His execution is scheduled for six pm ET on Wednesday at Florida State Prison.

Reason for Death Penalty Given to Darryl Barwick

Barwick was once discovered in charge of first-degree homicide in November of 1986 and was once sentenced to death for his crimes two months later, following the jury’s 9-3 advice. In addition to homicide, he was once additionally discovered in charge of armed housebreaking, tried sexual battery, and armed theft.

According to prosecutors, in March of 1986, 19-year-old Darryl Barwick noticed a tender lady, Rebecca Wendt, sunbathing by way of the pool of her condominium advanced in Panama City and adopted her house. They say he went again to his within reach area to snatch a knife and gloves earlier than returning to Wendt’s condominium.

