Daniel Penny, man who choked subway rider Jordan Neely, to face criminal charges: Sources

Daniel Penny is predicted to flip himself in once Friday to face criminal fees in reference to the chokehold demise of Jordan Neely aboard an F educate, assets conversant in the subject informed ABC News.

The precise fees might not be published till Penny seems in courtroom.

Neely died following a chokehold on May 1. Video confirmed Penny, a Marine veteran, placing Neely in a chokehold following outbursts from Neely at the educate.

Neely used to be homeless on the time of his demise. Some witnesses reportedly informed police that Neely used to be yelling and harassing passengers at the educate, government stated.

Jordan Neely is pictured ahead of going to see the Michael Jackson film, 'This is It' out of doors the Regal Cinemas on eighth Ave. and forty second St. in Times Square, New York, in 2009. New York Daily News/TNS/Getty Images, FILE

Police assets informed ABC News that Penny used to be no longer particularly being threatened through Neely when he intervened and that Neely had no longer grow to be violent and had no longer been threatening any individual particularly.

Attorneys for Penny presented “condolences to the ones shut to Mr. Neely” and claimed “Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel,” and that the Marine veteran and others “acted to protect themselves.”

“Mr. Neely had a documented historical past of violent and erratic conduct, the plain results of ongoing and untreated psychological sickness,” said the statement from the law firm of Raiser and Kenniff. “When Mr. Neely started aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the opposite passengers, Daniel, with the assistance of others, acted to give protection to themselves, till lend a hand arrived. Daniel by no means supposed to hurt Mr. Neely and may no longer have foreseen his premature demise.”

In pictures of the incident, Penny can also be noticed retaining Neely in a chokehold for just about 3 mins, as every other man held down Neely’s frame.

New York police officers respond to the scene where a fight was reported on a subway train, May 1, 2023, in New York. Paul Martinka/AP

The Neely family attorneys criticized Penny’s response.

“The fact is, he knew not anything about Jordan’s historical past when he deliberately wrapped his palms round Jordan‘s neck, and squeezed and stored squeezing,” the Neely family attorneys said in a statement.

“Daniel Penny’s press release is not an apology nor an expression of regret. It is a character assassination, and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan’s life,” the remark from lawyers Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards persisted.

Neely’s demise following the chokehold has been dominated a murder through the town’s scientific examiner’s place of business.

Penny, 24, used to be puzzled through detectives and launched, in accordance to police. He informed police he used to be no longer making an attempt to kill Neely.

According to police assets, Neely had a documented psychological well being historical past. Neely were in the past arrested for a number of incidents at the subway, regardless that it is unclear what number of, if any, led to convictions.