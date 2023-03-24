Dane van Niekerk to play regional cricket in England before Hundred





Dane van Niekerk will play regional cricket in England this summer season. The former South Africa captain, who retired from world cricket previous this month, has signed for Sunrisers on a two-and-a-half-month contract that can see her play in the Charlotte Edwards Cup and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Van Niekerk was once re-signed via Oval Invincibles in the inaugural ladies’s draft for the Hundred on Thursday night time, and her take care of Sunrisers – the regional hub primarily based round London and the East – way she will likely be in England for almost all of the summer season.

She was once controversially ignored of South Africa’s squad for the new T20 World Cup on house soil after failing to meet a two-kilometre time trial benchmark, having struggled with accidents over the former 3 years, and showed her retirement from world cricket remaining week.

- Advertisement - “I’m very excited to join up with my Sunrisers team-mates,” van Niekerk stated. “I look forward to this new chapter and contributing to the overall success of the team. [I am] so grateful for the backing and can’t wait to get on the field to start playing.”

Sunrisers were the weakest of the 8 English regional groups because the home device was once remodeled forward of the 2020 season. They have simplest received as soon as in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, the home T20 festival, and feature by no means received a recreation in the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

They have a brand new trainer for this summer season in Andy Tennant, the previous Scotland world, whilst Northants’ assistant trainer Chris Liddle has additionally been introduced in over the wintry weather to paintings with the squad’s seamers.

“This is an extremely exciting time for Sunrisers, and having the ability to bring in Dané speaks volumes of the work that has been going on behind the scenes at this club,” Tennant stated. “We all know exactly what Dané is capable of, and the experience that she will bring to our group of players is invaluable.

- Advertisement - “We made positive that the present squad have been mindful during the entire procedure, and Eva [Gray] and Mady [Villiers] have at all times spoken so extremely of her after spending such a lot time in combination all the way through the Hundred. She’s each an excellent participant and an excellent particular person, and we will be able to’t wait to welcome her into the Sunrisers circle of relatives.”

Van Niekerk’s take care of Sunrisers runs till the top of July, when she’s going to link up with the Invincibles squad forward in their opening Hundred fixture on August 2.





Source link