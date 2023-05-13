Dan Campbell excited for Lions to open season against Chiefs: ‘They’re betting on we won’t get our ass kicked’





The Detroit Lions went from having 0 prime-time video games in 2022 to kicking off the season below the lighting fixtures against the reigning Super Bowl champions in 2023. After a wonder 9-8 marketing campaign that ended with the Lions conserving Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers out of the postseason, Detroit cemented itself as a group to watch in 2023. This week, the Lions have been rewarded with a spot within the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game.

That’s proper, Dan Campbell and the Lions will head to Arrowhead to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 7. While that is surely a tricky problem, it is one thing trainer Campbell used to be in fact hoping for.

“First of all, I had told (offensive coordinator) Ben Johnson, (defensive coordinator) Aaron Glenn, I was like, ‘Man, the day before it came out, if we could pull off, somehow, some way, Thursday night game, the opener, opening of the season, man, that would be unbelievable,'” Campbell stated on “Good Morning Football,” via NFL.com. “Just because you get good work in, you play that game, you get 10 days to recover, game plan, get ready for the next opponent, and I’ll be danged if we didn’t draw it.

“And no longer handiest that, however we get Kansas City, the heavyweight champ. So we’re excited. I will’t [even] let you know. The workforce’s excited. I do know our avid gamers are excited. I believe everyone desires a possibility to play the champ and notice the place you stack up. I do know what (Chiefs trainer) Andy Reid’s about. We know what that group’s about. Highly aggressive, they are a champ. Year in and yr out, they are gonna be within the working. We’re taking a look ahead to it. It’s gonna be nice.”

The NFL does not put simply someone within the kickoff sport. They put up-and-comers who may problem the most productive of the most productive, or a matchup that includes contender vs. contender. Remember, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams to start ultimate season.

There’s substantial hype across the Lions in 2023. They are the favorites to win the NFC North over at Caesars Sportsbook, and a tight favourite (-170) to make the playoffs for the primary time since 2016. Campbell and his group perceive this.

“Certainly we’re beginning to get noticed. That’s what it means,” Campbell stated. “Now I’ll say this: Here’s my first thought, if I’m being totally honest with you, as to why they would give us Kansas City. OK, well you finished the year a certain way, but it also means they’re betting on we won’t get our ass kicked, alright? You may get beat, but you’re not getting your ass kicked. That’s what they’re saying.”

The Lions have extra prime-time video games in 2023 (4) than the former 3 seasons blended (3). Week 1 options the primary matchup between Jared Goff and Mahomes since that epic 54-51 win for the Rams again in 2018. The protecting Super Bowl champions are 14-4 within the NFL Kickoff Game since 2004, and the Chiefs have gained 8 directly Week 1 video games — the longest energetic streak within the NFL. Mahomes has been magnificent in season openers. He’s 5-0 with 19 overall touchdowns and nil turnovers.