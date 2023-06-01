Dalvin Cook landing spots: Best fits for veteran RB as Vikings possibly move on after June 1

(*1*)



If you concept that the NFL was once going to calm down any time quickly, assume once more. Reports recommend that four-time Pro Bowl operating again Dalvin Cook might be on the move out of the Minnesota Vikings as a possible post-June 1 minimize because of wage problems. There were many indications main as much as the potential of Cook departing from the group, with a record from ESPN noting that every one indicators level in opposition to separation. The Vikings have already got rid of Cook as their Twitter banner, changing him with fellow operating again Alexander Mattison. Although Vikings trainer Kevin O’Connell has expressed his appreciation for Cook previously, he didn’t be offering any assurances about Cook nonetheless being a part of the group once they open the common season towards the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It is speculated that cash will be the reason behind the break up between Cook and the Vikings. The group allegedly requested Cook to regulate his wage this season. However, Cook, who has a $10.4 million base wage and $14.1 million cap hit for the 2023 season, refused. Although the Vikings want to stay him, they look like in a position to section with Cook with a view to liberate cap area and depend on fellow backs Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, and rookie DeWayne McBride. Should they come to a decision to industry him, the Vikings would perhaps signal a loose agent to assist exchange him, with Kareem Hunt and Ezekiel Elliott a number of the notable operating backs nonetheless to be had.

Cook had a coarse get started in Minnesota because of accidents, proscribing him to simply 15 video games in his first two seasons. Since then, alternatively, the previous second-round select has been a consensus Pro Bowler, gaining 6,423 general yards because the get started of the 2019 season and scoring 46 touchdowns over that span. Cook had surgical treatment in February to fix the shoulder he broke again in 2019, which would possibly prohibit his choices as he considers becoming a member of some other group.

Despite his contract boundaries, there are many groups that might be occupied with including Cook to their roster. Here are 5 conceivable landing spots for Cook must he section tactics with the Vikings.

1. Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys have already got operating again Tony Pollard incomes $10 million for this season. However, Jerry Jones loves making splashy strikes, and obtaining Cook would no doubt be one. From a workforce perspective, the Cowboys would have the benefit of having a participant of Cook’s caliber to counterpoint Pollard, and Cook would additionally be offering insurance coverage in case Pollard leaves after the 2023 season.

2. Chicago Bears: With cap area to procure Cook, who has given Chicago a lot of complications all over his time in Minnesota, the Bears may just use him to improve their present workforce of backs, which contains D’Onta Foreman, Khalil Herbert, and rookie Roschon Johnson. Cook would are compatible completely throughout the Bears’ offense, operating at the back of a remodeled line that incorporates rookie first-round select Darnell Wright. He would additionally play along quarterback Justin Fields, who’s poised to have a breakout season.

3. Arizona Cardinals: With James Conner’s damage historical past, the Cardinals may just use a again like Cook to proportion the backfield with him. Cook would give you the Cardinals with probably the most NFL’s most sensible offenses, along a skilled younger quarterback in Kyler Murray and a skilled receiving corps led via Marquise Brown.

4. Los Angeles Chargers: Even although Austin Ekeler is staying in Los Angeles for the time being, including Cook would give the Chargers extra flexibility on the place past 2023. Cook would serve as a pleasant supplement for the flexible Ekeler, who might be used much more as a receiver with Cook within the backfield.

5. San Francisco 49ers: In Kyle Shanahan’s offense, Cook could be like enjoying Madden on rookie degree. He would give Shanahan a humiliation of riches on offense and desired intensity at operating again, given Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell’s damage historical past. Shanahan was once up shut with Terrell Davis operating roughshod en path to profitable two titles together with his father, Mike Shanahan, a quarter-century in the past. Cook may just optimistically do an identical magic with the more youthful Shanahan whilst enjoying in the similar zone-blocking scheme as the only Davis loved.



