Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins free agency rumors, plus Broncos sign two-time Super Bowl champion





You higher absorb the entire NFL news we have now lately, as a result of in lower than one week, we're going to be hitting the DEAD a part of the NFL offseason. Multiple groups held obligatory minicamp this week, and there can be a number of extra minicamps subsequent week, however the ones will all be coming to an finish by means of June 15. After that, there can be not anything at the NFL calendar till the franchise tag time limit date of July 17. (That's the ultimate day {that a} franchise-tagged participant can sign a long-term deal. If it does not occur by means of then, that implies they are going to be taking part in the 2023 season at the tag.) As all the time, here is your day-to-day reminder to inform all of your pals to sign up for the e-newsletter. To get them signed up, all it’s important to do is click on right here. 1. Today’s podcast: The Price is Right (large receiver version)Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill USATSI As everyone knows, the most productive sport display ever to air on American tv is “The Price Is Right.” Since it is this sort of nice sport display, we determined to play our personal model for lately’s episode of the Pick Six Podcast that featured me, Will Brinson and our host, Katie Mox. The laws for this display had been easy: Mox indexed off a large receiver and then we needed to wager the receiver’s over/below general for the 2023 season. After we made our guesses, we debated whether or not the receiver would cross over or below that general. We used “The Price Is Right” laws, which means that if we guessed a host that used to be over the real, we robotically misplaced. Tyreek Hill O/U general: 1,250.5 yards. This general feels insanely low. Hill completed the 2022 season with 1,710 yards, and he is averaged 1,312.8 yards in line with season over the last 4 years. Also, Hill hit the 1,700-yard mark although he needed to catch passes from 3 other beginning quarterbacks (Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, Skylar Thompson). As lengthy as Hill remains wholesome, Brinson and I each assume he’s going to hit the over right here. My wager used to be that Hill’s general can be set at 1,400 yards, which obviously presentations you that I do know not anything about environment over/below totals… or do I? Let’s get to the following receiver to respond to that. Amon-Ra St. Brown O/U general: 1000.5 yards. The Lions receiver is a budding big name who has performed an enormous function in Detroit’s offense over the last two seasons. After totaling 912 receiving yards all over his rookie yr in 2021, St. Brown crowned that general with 1,161 yards in 2022. However, it may well be tricky to best that general in 2023, simply because it feels just like the Lions wish to run the ball extra with the signing of David Montgomery in free agency and the choice of Jahmyr Gibbs, who used to be the twelfth total pick out within the draft. I believed the full for St. Brown can be set at 1,000 yards even, so I used to be just a HALF YARD OFF. We debated the totals for 5 other receivers lately, and if you wish to listen the entirety, together with me trash-talking Brinson once I beaten him in our “The Price Is Right” sport, then remember to click on right here so you’ll be able to concentrate. You too can watch lately’s display on YouTube by means of clicking right here.After spending 4 seasons with the Chiefs, Frank Clark goes to have a possibility to get some revenge on his outdated workforce this yr. The three-time Pro Bowler agreed to a care for the Broncos on Thursday. Clark, who used to be minimize by means of the Chiefs in March, used to be one of the crucial best free brokers left available on the market. Here are 3 issues you want to grasp in regards to the signing: The contract. Clark has agreed to phrases on a one-year deal that may pay him as much as $7.5 million. The contract comprises $5.5 million in assured cash plus $2 million in possible incentives. Why Clark selected the Broncos. In an unique interview with CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson, the two-time Super Bowl champion defined why he ended up selecting Denver. “The situation with Sean Payton is good for me,” Clark stated. “I get to play alongside Randy Gregory and stay in my division that I am very familiar with. I also want to help the Broncos get back to the mountain top.”Why the transfer make sense for the Broncos. During his 4 seasons in Kansas City, Clark averaged 5.88 sacks in line with yr, which is excellent news for a Broncos protection that can be going into 2023 with out its two sack-leaders from ultimate season. Dre’Mont Jones led the workforce in sacks with 6.5, however he is now in Seattle. Bradley Chubb completed moment at the workforce in sacks with 5.5, however he is now in Miami. The proven fact that Chubb completed with the second-most sacks at the workforce although he used to be traded midway in the course of the season must inform you all you want to find out about what sort of want the Broncos had relating to speeding the passer. Not handiest will the Broncos be getting Clark, however they are going to additionally see the go back of Gregory, who overlooked 11 video games ultimate season because of harm.Before the Chiefs minimize him, Clark used to be scheduled to make greater than $20 million in 2023, so the truth that the Broncos were given him for only $8 million is unquestionably a discount. For the total main points on Clark’s signing, remember to click on right here. Former Vikings RB Dalvin Cook USATSI The month of June is normally a quiet one across the NFL, however that would possibly alternate this yr with DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook each hitting free agency. The Cardinals launched Hopkins ultimate week, whilst Cook is anticipated to formally develop into a free agent lately at 4 p.m. ET. (The NFL does not procedure day-to-day transactions till 4 p.m. ET, so the Vikings may just technically industry him between now and then, however that most probably may not occur). Here’s the newest at the two gamers, beginning with Hopkins: Hopkins to discuss with the Patriots. The receiver now has two visits covered as much as get started his free agency excursion. After visiting with the Titans on Sunday, Hopkins will head to New England and discuss with with the Patriots subsequent week, consistent with NFL.com. Hopkins turns out curious about taking part in for a well-recognized face. Based on his two visits, it sort of feels that Hopkins would favor to reunite with any individual he is accustomed to. If he is going to Tennessee, he’s going to be taking part in for Mike Vrabel, who spent 4 seasons with Hopkins in Houston. If he is going to New England, he’s going to be reuniting with Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who used to be the Texans head trainer for the primary seven and a part seasons of Hopkins’ occupation. Although O’Brien and Hopkins did not essentially get alongside, they had been productive in combination. Hopkins used to be voted a first-team All-Pro all over his ultimate 3 seasons taking part in in O’Brien’s offense (2017-19). Deshaun Watson wish to see Watson in Cleveland. Another imaginable reunion for Hopkins may just are available in Cleveland. Hopkins and Watson had been teammates for 3 seasons in Houston and had nice chemistry. “Of course we would love to have him,” Watson stated ultimate week of including Hopkins. “He knows that we had a lot of connections, but that’s kind of out of my range of kind of coordinating things.”With the 31-year-old Hopkins at the again finish of his occupation, it sort of feels that he’d like to finally end up in a spot the place he does not have to begin from scratch, which means that a reunion with a former trainer or teammate would not be that loopy to look. As for Dalvin Cook, the four-time Pro Bowler launched a cryptic picture on Instagram that can or would possibly not have hinted about the place he desires to play subsequent season. (You can see the picture right here.)Details on Cook’s cryptic picture. Although Hopkins has achieved numerous interviews about the place he probably desires to play in 2023, Cook has been quiet. Well, he have been quiet till the day gone by. The operating again shared a photograph the day gone by that confirmed him strolling off the sphere at Hard Rock Stadium. I’m now not positive why he would percentage that picture except he is looking to ship a touch to the Dolphins that he’d love to play for them. If Cook is gunning to play for the Dolphins, that might if truth be told make a large number of sense. The operating again…



