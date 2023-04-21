Dallas Zoo: Twin tamarin monkeys born





The Dallas Zoo has welcomed dual tamarin monkeys into its rising circle of relatives, in keeping with a contemporary post on social media. The monkeys, born on March 29, had been pictured snuggled up at the again in their mom, Lettie, in a heartwarming symbol shared by means of the zoo. Roger, the daddy of the dual monkeys, may be father to 2 siblings, Chico and Ilsa, the zoo added. Fortunately, the brand new arrivals weren’t a few of the two monkeys that had been stolen from the zoo previous this yr. The lacking tamarins, Bella and Finn, had been later present in an deserted construction in Lancaster and returned to the zoo. Davion Irvin, 24, used to be arrested on the subject of the incident, in addition to for the get away of the zoo’s clouded leopard, Nova.