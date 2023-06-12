Dallas Wings lose to New York Liberty Sunday – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Breanna Stewart scored 32 issues and Sabrina Ionescu added 22 to assist the New York Liberty beat the Dallas Wings 102-93 on Sunday.

Trailing by means of six on the half of, New York took over within the 3rd quarter at the back of Stewart. The Liberty scored 34 issues within the length, together with 13 by means of Stewart. The recreation used to be tied at 60 halfway during the length ahead of New York scored 19 of the following 24 issues. Stewart, who made 15 of her 20 field-goal makes an attempt, had six issues and two assists throughout the burst.

- Advertisement -

New York (6-2) used to be up 79-68 heading into the fourth quarter. Dallas (5-4) were given inside of unmarried digits halfway during the length, however Stewart hit a tricky turnaround jumper at the baseline after which Ionescu hit a 3-pointer from the wing to make it 93-79 with 4:03 left. Dallas by no means threatened after that.

Arike Ogunbowale completed with 25 issues to lead Dallas. Satou Sabally added 17 issues and 11 rebounds.

Dallas led 51-45 on the half of after a powerful opening 20 mins from Ogunbowale and Sabally. Ogunbowale had all 13 of her first-half issues within the first quarter. Sabally completed the half of with 12 issues and 8 rebounds. Stewart had 13 issues for New York to pass in conjunction with 3 blocks. One of the ones blocks got here after she grew to become the ball over and chased down Veronica Burton at the different finish.

- Advertisement -

SISTER ACT

The recreation featured a matchup of the Sabally sisters — Satou and Nyara. It was the first time the sisters, two years aside in age, performed in opposition to every different of their careers. Satou mentioned they were given in combination on Saturday after the Wings were given to New York and had meals at Nyara’s condominium.

PLAYING CLOSE TO HOME

- Advertisement -

Wings rookie Maddy Siegrist who grew up about 90 mins north of New York had greater than 400 lovers in attendance. Her mother purchased 300 tickets in accordance to the workforce and a summer time camp she have been affiliated with within the space additionally purchased 150. The No. 3 total select entered the sport halfway within the first quarter to a noisy ovation from her fan membership that used to be sitting at the back of the basket close to the Wings bench. Many have been dressed in T-shirts along with her quantity and identify at the again. They temporarily were given again up to cheer once more when Siegrist scored her first basket of the sport moments later. She completed with six issues.