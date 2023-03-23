Dallas Wings announce official team ambassador Nancy Lieberman

“I can do anything else in my energy to assist attach them [Dallas Wings] to such a lot of nice other folks in our neighborhood,” mentioned Lieberman.

DALLAS — This partnership might be magic!

Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman has been introduced because the official team ambassador for the Dallas Wings.

Lieberman will assist the Wings in industry construction and emblem growth throughout DFW, in addition to spouse with the group on neighborhood efforts via Nancy Lieberman Charities.

“Nancy has been a huge supporter of the Wings since the team arrived in Dallas. We’re thrilled that she has agreed to join our organization in an official capacity,” Dallas Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb mentioned in a news free up.

Lieberman, aka "Lady Magic", is a two-time Olympian, three-time All-American and two time-time collegiate nationwide champion and Wade Trophy winner. She performed basketball professionally for over twenty years and used to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996 and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.

And wager who the legend’s first skilled team used to be when the Women’s Professional League introduced… the Dallas Diamonds. She used to be the team’s first-ever draft pick out in 1980. In 1984, Lieberman led the Diamond to a league championship and used to be named MVP. She went directly to play within the WNBA for the Phoenix Mercury after which Detroit Shock (now the Dallas Wings).

Following her enjoying profession, Lieberman has been a trainer within the NBA, WNBA, G-League and these days serves as the top trainer for the BIG3’s Power.

In 2015, Lieberman was handiest the second one lady in historical past to enroll in the training body of workers of an NBA team with the Sacramento Kings. In 2018, she led her BIG3 team to a championship and used to be named Coach of the Year, once more making historical past because the first-ever feminine to take action.

“As one of the most prominent voices in our sport, Nancy has been an advocate for women’s basketball throughout the country and especially in the DFW, dating back to her days as a number one draft pick for the Dallas Diamonds. With her ties in North Texas and beyond, she is no doubt a great addition to our front office team,” mentioned Bibb.

Lieberman is also these days an NBA analyst for Bally Sports.

“I cannot express how humbled I am to be an Ambassador for the WNBA’s Dallas Wings. My heart and home have been in the metroplex for 43 years. I’m so proud of what the Wings organization represents and the enormous amount of talent that’s on the court,” Lieberman mentioned. “I will do anything in my power to help connect them to so many great people in our community.”

In November 2022, when the Wings dropped their sport agenda for the approaching 2023 WNBA season, Lieberman used to be featured within the promo.

🎥 NOW PLAYING: the Dallas Wings 2k23 agenda pic.twitter.com/hvXUfxLCrg — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) November 30, 2022

Lieberman’s charitable efforts throughout DFW have proven how a lot she values the neighborhood. She incessantly hosts basketball clinics and her charity, Nancy Lieberman Charities, serve over 5 million youngsters in line with yr and has constructed over 100 ‘Dream Courts’ around the nation.

In partnership with the Wings, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Dallas Independent School District and the Dallas Police Department, Lieberman is about to unveil the most recent Dream Court on Thursday, March 30 at Dr. Frederick Douglas Todd Sr. Middle School in Dallas.

Lieberman additionally serves youngsters around the nation via Educational College Scholarships, Social Justice Lecture Series and mentorship systems. And along with her steering, the Wings, too, hope to be a outstanding chief in serving the DFW neighborhood as smartly.