Sunday, April 2, 2023
Texas

Dallas weather updates: Strong storms expected in North Texas

DALLAS — The risk of serious storms returns to North Texas on Sunday. 

How will it impact commute, site visitors, energy outages and extra all over the area? We’ll be monitoring the ones facets of the serious weather in this house.

Keep checking again all over the day for the newest.

You can observe together with the newest timeline forecast for the storms right here.

If there are energy outages in North Texas, they will display up at the Oncor energy outage map. You too can file your native outages during the map.

We’ll be tracking any flight cancellations and delays at Dallas Love Field Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Here’s the way you test your flight standing and the newest delays and cancellations:

More WFAA weather protection: 



