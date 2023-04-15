Dallas, Texas: Two missing in Trinity River







DALLAS — Two males who went missing in the Trinity River on Easter Sunday were discovered useless, consistent with Dallas police.

Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue say they were given a 911 name at about 3:30 p.m. on April 9 for a water rescue in the 1600 block of California Crossing Road in the Elm Fork of the Trinity River in Northwest Dallas.

According to officers, the 2 men went in the water and had no longer been observed since.

On April 13, Dallas police stated the frame of one of the vital sufferers used to be recovered roughly 100 yards south of the spillway. In any other replace on Saturday, April 15, police stated the frame of the second one sufferer used to be recovered roughly 1 / 4 mile from the spillway on April 14 simply ahead of 10 p.m.





