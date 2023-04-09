Dallas, Texas: Shooting on Denton Drive

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a taking pictures that grew to become fatal on Sunday morning.

Officers spoke back to a taking pictures name at round 8 a.m. within the 10500 block of Denton Drive, between Harry Hines Boulevard and Lombardy Lane.

Investigators consider a combat broke out between a bunch of other folks when a few of them began taking pictures. It isn’t transparent what number of people opened hearth all through the combat.

Three other folks have been struck by means of the gunfire, in step with police. One individual was once pronounced useless on the scene. The different two have been taken to a sanatorium in essential situation.

The suspects left the scene.

No different information is to be had presently.

