Dallas, Texas shooting: Man indicted in 11-year-old boy’s death







Dallas County grand jury has charged Jakeith Huntley, a 30-year-old guy, with capital homicide in the taking pictures death of his ex-girlfriend’s 11-year-old son, Jeremiah Green. On March 11, 2023, the Dallas Police Department spoke back to a taking pictures in the 6400 block of Royal Lane. Once they arrived on the scene, they discovered Jeremiah and a lady with gunshot wounds. Sadly, Jeremiah gave up the ghost on the scene, whilst the lady, recognized as Jocelyn Green, his mom, was once admitted to the medical institution with non-life-threatening accidents. Following his death, Jeremiah’s grandmother launched a observation mentioning that her grandson was once a super kid, full of love and affection for everybody and the whole thing he encountered.

Police arrested Huntley in connection to the taking pictures, and Jocelyn’s mom showed that he was once her ex-boyfriend. During the time of the taking pictures, a number of members of the family, together with six youngsters, had been in the home. In an interview with WFAA, Aaron Scott, Jocelyn’s step-father, mentioned that Huntley arrived and started banging at the door. When no person responded, he started to shoot inside of the home. Jocelyn’s brother, Cameron Hardeman, found out his sister grievously wounded and Jeremiah useless.

Court information point out that Huntley had up to now been arrested and incarcerated for crimes involving attack and circle of relatives violence in Denton County. Following the taking pictures, Huntley was once arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail. No announcement has been made about when Huntley will stand trial for the younger boy’s homicide.