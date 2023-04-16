Dallas, Texas: Man found dead on Riverfront Blvd







DALLAS — Dallas Police and Crime Stoppers are searching for information a couple of guy’s capturing dying that came about early Saturday morning.

When officials arrived, they found a person with a couple of gunshots wounds. He used to be dead after they found him laying in part within the roadway, in step with Dallas Police.

- Advertisement - No different information concerning the case is to be had presently. Dallas Police are documenting this capturing underneath case quantity 063437-2023.

Anyone with any information about this capturing is requested to touch Detective Theodore Gross through calling 214-671-3143 or emailing [email protected]

Crime Stoppers pays as much as $5,000 for information referred to as into Crime Stoppers that results in the arrest and indictment for this legal offense and different legal offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours an afternoon, seven days per week.

- Advertisement -





tale through Source link